Karnataka requests Centre to approve Mekedatu project

Karnataka on Wednesday requested the Centre to approve the pending proposal of building balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu at the earliest.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi during his meeting with Union Jalshakthi Minister Gajendra Shekhawat requested him to expedite the approval.

Jarkiholi, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi, also appraised the Union Minister that the project is important to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

Karnataka plans to build a reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas. However, Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project.