Karnataka requests Centre to approve Mekedatu project

Karnataka requests Centre to approve Mekedatu project

Ajith Athrady
Ajith Athrady, DHNS, New Delhi,
  • Jul 15 2020, 22:31 ist
  • updated: Jul 15 2020, 22:31 ist
Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi. Credits: DH Photo

Karnataka on Wednesday requested the Centre to approve the pending proposal of building balancing reservoir across Cauvery river at Mekedatu at the earliest.

Water Resources Minister Ramesh Jarkiholi during his meeting with Union Jalshakthi Minister Gajendra Shekhawat requested him to expedite the approval.

Jarkiholi, along with Parliamentary Affairs Minister Pralhad Joshi and Minister of State for Railways Suresh Angadi,  also appraised the Union Minister that the project is important to provide drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas.

Karnataka plans to build a reservoir at Mekedatu across the Cauvery river to supply drinking water to Bengaluru and surrounding areas. However, Tamil Nadu has been opposing the project.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Mekedatu
Karnataka
Cauvery water issue
Pralhad Joshi
Ramesh Jarkiholi

What's Brewing

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

DH Podcast | The Lead: Helpline for mental well-being

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

Coronavirus vaccine: A shot in the nose?

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

'Covid-19 outbreak will peak by mid-August and plateau'

World population to shrink after mid-century: Study

World population to shrink after mid-century: Study

 