Karnataka's eighth airport set to open on February 7 in Bidar

Karnataka's eighth airport, constructed in Bidar, is set to begin operations on February 7.

A report on the Indian Express says that the Bidar airport is developed under the Centre's flagship UDAN scheme and will be operated and maintained by GMR Hyderabad International Airport Ltd.

According to officials of the GHIAL, the airport will begin with operating Bidar-Bengaluru flights that will take an hour and 40 minutes.

SGK Kishore, Executive Director South, GMR Airports and CEO expressed confidence in the Bidar airport's potential to boost the local economy through better connectivity and enable tourists to come to the region.