KCET: Hubballi students bag 3rd, 6th ranks

KCET: Hubballi students bag 3rd, 6th ranks in engineering

Pavan Kumar H
Pavan Kumar H, DHNS,
  • Aug 21 2020, 15:25 ist
  • updated: Aug 21 2020, 15:31 ist
Shashank Balaji (L) and Nakul Bapat. Credit: DH

Two students from Hubballi have bagged the third and sixth ranks in the Common Entrance Test (CET) Engineering stream, results of which were announced on Friday.

M Shashank Balaji, a student of Base PU College Hubballi, bagged third rank in engineering stream and sixth rank in pharma. He has secured 174 out of 180 marks (Physics 56, Chemistry 59 and Mathematics 59 out of 60) in CET.

“I did not prepare anything special for CET. I am interested in joining IIT Computer Science stream and preparing hard for the JEE mains,” he said adding that the pandemic did not affect him much as the college had completed the course well before the imposition of lockdown. “I do not pressurise myself with the results and concentrated only on my preparation and performance,” he said.

Nakul Abhay Bapat, a student of Vidyanikethan Science PU College has begged the sixth rank in the Engineering stream. He secured 168 out of 180 marks in CET (P-58, C- 56 and M-54). “I wish to pursue pure sciences at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. I am hopeful that I will get through the admission process. I am interested in basic science and research work,” he said, thanking the college for conducting online exams during the lockdown which helped him to crack the CET.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

KCET
Karnataka
Hubballi
Engineering

What's Brewing

Japan city lights up sewer covers with anime characters

Japan city lights up sewer covers with anime characters

Scientists peer inside mummified Egyptian animals

Scientists peer inside mummified Egyptian animals

Poison a favoured weapon in Russia?

Poison a favoured weapon in Russia?

Greenland lost record 586 bn tonnes of ice in 2019

Greenland lost record 586 bn tonnes of ice in 2019

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

The Lead: Film criticism and Indian cinema

 