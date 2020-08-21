KCET: Hubballi students bag 3rd, 6th ranks in engineering

Two students from Hubballi have bagged the third and sixth ranks in the Common Entrance Test (CET) Engineering stream, results of which were announced on Friday.

M Shashank Balaji, a student of Base PU College Hubballi, bagged third rank in engineering stream and sixth rank in pharma. He has secured 174 out of 180 marks (Physics 56, Chemistry 59 and Mathematics 59 out of 60) in CET.

“I did not prepare anything special for CET. I am interested in joining IIT Computer Science stream and preparing hard for the JEE mains,” he said adding that the pandemic did not affect him much as the college had completed the course well before the imposition of lockdown. “I do not pressurise myself with the results and concentrated only on my preparation and performance,” he said.

Nakul Abhay Bapat, a student of Vidyanikethan Science PU College has begged the sixth rank in the Engineering stream. He secured 168 out of 180 marks in CET (P-58, C- 56 and M-54). “I wish to pursue pure sciences at Indian Institute of Science, Bengaluru. I am hopeful that I will get through the admission process. I am interested in basic science and research work,” he said, thanking the college for conducting online exams during the lockdown which helped him to crack the CET.