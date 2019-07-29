KDA chief Siddaramaiah resigns

Kannada Development Authority (KDA) chairman Prof S G Siddaramaiah resigned from his post on Monday.

Siddaramaiah had assumed office on November 11, 2016 and he still had a tenure of four months.

"I share ideological differences with the party that has come to power. Continuing in the post means approving the ideology of the party. My resignation is voluntary," he said. Siddaramaiah submitted his resignation to Chief Secretary T M Vijay Bhaskar.

During his tenure, Siddaramaiah submitted three reports to the government on revising Sarojini Mahishi report, empowering government schools and uniforme software policy.

"Use of Kannada in software went upto to 90% from 10% during my tenure. Kannada was introduced in announcements, scrolling and publications at Kempegowda International Airport and in lifts at Vidhana Soudha. The government issued an order making Kannada mandatory either as first or second language in schools," he said.