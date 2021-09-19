Khadi Board property to be protected

Khadi and Gramodyog Board Chairperson N R Krishnappa Gowda said that measures were being taken to protect the property belonging to the Khadi Board and compound wall constructed at all the places in the state.

Speaking to reporters after visiting Badanavalu Khadi Gramodyog centre in Nanjangud taluk, he said, "The Badanavalu centre, which was visited by Mahatma Gandhi twice, would be developed into a heritage centre. A compound wall would be constructed at a cost of Rs 61.5 lakh across five acres and five guntas of land."

"Most of the places allotted by the government to the Khadi Board have been encroached as no step was taken so far to protect it. The encroachments will be cleared and a compound constructed around the property. There are plans to have an office in every district. At places where it is not possible, government offices would be utilised," he said.

Khadi Board district officer Kantharaju was also present.