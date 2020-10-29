Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw feels investment in medical research need of the hour

Biocon's Managing Director Kiran Mazumdar-Shaw on Wednesday stressed on the need to invest in medical research in order to deal with the onslaught of diseases like Covid-19 and non-communicable diseases like diabetes and cancer.

A country like India should consider science and technology as a priority area of investment in its national agenda and economic development, she said during the 10th annual convocation of Yenepoya (Deemed to be University), held virtually on Wednesday.

She said, "Covid-19 has cast a spotlight on the medical fraternity as the most valuable resources for the country in the healthcare sector. The doctors should inspire society in terms of research."

Many of the discoveries made decades ago by the Nobel Laureates in medicine are relevant even today. These discoveries have transformed medicine and health care system around the world. India needs to focus on medical research, she stressed.

"The previous nine months witnessed the largest number of clinical trials, the largest medical publications and research programmes in the country. This clearly shows that we have potential in research and innovation. Clinical research is an integral part of drug development. For a country like India, the focus should be on delivering affordable innovation," Shaw said.

Medical research fraternity should build public trust. The covid-19 vaccine provides an opportunity to build public trust. Sharing clinical data transparently in the public domain is essential to earn the public trust, she added.

Prof Dr Arnie Purushotham, Director of the Kings Health Partners Integrated Cancer Centre, in his convocation address, urged the graduates to face all challenges and hurdles that come on their way to success.

Adversities should be converted to opportunities.

The difficult times posed by Covid-19 has strengthened the fabric of society, he added. Chancellor Y Abdulla Kunhi presided over the convocation.

As many as 750 candidates were conferred degrees and diploma certificates.