KMF plans QR code to protect Nandini ghee brand

A day after finding thousands of kilograms of fake Nandini ghee during a raid on a godown in Mysuru, the Karnataka Cooperative Milk Producers' Federation Limited (KMF) said surprise inspections will be conducted across the state and product authentication of Nandini products will be introduced very soon.

KMF is the apex body and marketing arm of the 14 milk unions.

KMF Managing Director and CEO B C Sateesh, who held a video conference with the authorities of the 14 milk unions, said short- and long-term measures will be implemented to protect the Nandini brand.

"First, we want to assure that Nandini products are safe and these incidents are only aberrations. Even then, we will take up measures. For the next six months, a team from each union will visit shops as regular customers and buy 5 to 10 packets of ghee from shops, which will be tested in the lab. We aim to check all the 21,000 sale points," he said.

Apart from this, he said, each milk union will set up vigilance squads that will track the movement of products between dealers and shops. "We appeal to customers not to fall for discount offers except when announced by us officially. Customers who get suspicion can call our helpline," he added.

P M Prasanna, president of Mysuru District Cooperative Milk Producers' Societies' Union Limited, said products bought at Nandini stalls were safe. "People should not panic. We suspect the miscreants sold the fake products to bulk customers, especially those in Tamil Nadu and Kerala. Moreover, we are setting up a vigilance team to check such activities. We have also urged the food safety authorities to conduct regular checks," he said.

Prasanna said that the demand for the QR-code based authentication system has already been made.

Sateesh said discussions have been held at the highest levels on introducing QR codes or holograms. "We will introduce one of them based on the decision by the (KMF) chairman. Trial runs will be conducted soon to understand the best option," he added.

