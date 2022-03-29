Kodagu plantation worker killed in tiger attack

A 40-year-old labourer was mauled to death by a tiger inside a coffee estate at Rudraguppe in Bittangala gram panchayat limits in the district on Monday.
Ganesh, the deceased, and one more worker were busy harvesting black pepper in the plantation owned by Ayyappa when the incident occurred.
Also Read — Cow killed in tiger attack in Kodagu
The tiger attacked Ganesh while he was picking the pepper fallen on the ground. The other worker was on a tree for harvesting and hence he survived the attack. The tiger went away after the attack, said eyewitnesses.
The incident sparked a flash protest by farmers. They alleged that the forest department had failed to check wild animals’ menace in the region.
