Kodagu plantation worker killed in tiger attack

Kodagu plantation worker killed in tiger attack

A 40 year-old labourer was mauled to death by a tiger inside a coffee estate at Rudraguppe in Bittangala gram panchayat limits

DHNS
DHNS,
  • Mar 29 2022, 00:11 ist
  • updated: Mar 29 2022, 02:59 ist
Representative picture. Credit: iStock Photos

A 40-year-old labourer was mauled to death by a tiger inside a coffee estate at Rudraguppe in Bittangala gram panchayat limits in the district on Monday.

Ganesh, the deceased, and one more worker were busy harvesting black pepper in the plantation owned by Ayyappa when the incident occurred. 

Also Read — Cow killed in tiger attack in Kodagu

The tiger attacked Ganesh while he was picking the pepper fallen on the ground. The other worker was on a tree for harvesting and hence he survived the attack. The tiger went away after the attack, said eyewitnesses.

The incident sparked a flash protest by farmers. They alleged that the forest department had failed to check wild animals’  menace in the region.

Watch the latest DH Videos here:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Get a round-up of the day's top stories in your inbox

Check out all newsletters

Kodagu
Karnataka

Related videos

What's Brewing

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

After politicians, actors, now a dog gets temple in TN

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

The Jada Smith condition behind Oscars #slapgate

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

No beard, no work, Taliban tells Afghan govt employees

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

SpaceX ending production of flagship crew capsule

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

In Brazil, your ISP may be a mobster, cops say

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

Who are minorities and what benefits do they get?

 