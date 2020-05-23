30 people penalised for not wearing masks

The City Municipal Council (CMC) officials imposed fine on 30 people and collected Rs 3,000 fine amount for moving without wearing masks in the city on Saturday.

The district administration has made it mandatory to wear masks while venturing outside and ensure social distancing to contain the spread of Covid-19.

The CMC officials conducted checks at Ammavaripet, Champak circle, MG Road, Mekke circle, MB Road and other areas. Many people and riders were moving without wearing masks. The officials stopped them on the road and imposed Rs 100 as fine.

“We are implementing the rule strictly. We will continue our checks against those who fail to ensure social distancing and move without wearing masks,” CMC commissioner Srikanth told reporters.

He said,” An amount of Rs 500 will be imposed as fine for spitting in public places. The fine amount for not ensuring social distancing near shops and in markets is Rs 500.”

Urban development cell planning director Rangaswamy, revenue and health department officials were present.





