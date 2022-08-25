9 dead, 11 injured after jeep collides with truck in Karnataka's Tumakuru

3 kids among 9 dead in jeep-truck collision in Tumakuru

DH Web Desk
  • Aug 25 2022, 08:24 ist
  • updated: Aug 25 2022, 08:24 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock Photo

Nine people, including three children, died and 11 were injured after a jeep collided with a truck on a National Highway near Sira in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, according to ANI.

All of them were daily wage workers, labourers, who were coming towards Bengaluru.

SP Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad visited the spot.

More details awaited. 

Tumakuru
Road accident
Karnataka
Karnataka News
Bengaluru

