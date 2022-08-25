9 dead, 11 injured after jeep collides with truck in Karnataka's Tumakuru

Nine people, including three children, died and 11 were injured after a jeep collided with a truck on a National Highway near Sira in Karnataka's Tumakuru district, according to ANI.
All of them were daily wage workers, labourers, who were coming towards Bengaluru.
SP Rahul Kumar Shahpurwad visited the spot.
More details awaited.
Check out DH's latest videos
Check out DH's latest videos
Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube