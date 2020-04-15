Coronavirus Lockdown: Four wards sealed down in Chikkaballapur

After the death of a man from Anjuman road due to Covid-19 in Bengaluru on Wednesday, the district administration sealed down four wards (wards-10, 12, 13 and 17).

The officials have directed residents of these wards not to venture out of their houses. The district administration has constituted a team of volunteers and nodal officers to deliver medicine, fruits, vegetables, groceries and other daily essentials at doorsteps.

For latest updates and live news on coronavirus, click here

Residents of the remaining wards have been permitted to venture out to buy daily essentials without violating social distancing guideline.

The health department officials shifted six members who came in contact with the man to Covid-19 ward in the district hospital. These six include his family members. Their throat swabs and blood samples have been sent to laboratory for reports.

Read: Coronavirus India update: State-wise total number of confirmed cases, deaths

The health department officials are now tracing the source that transmitted novel coronavirus to the man.

The number of Covid-19 positive cases in the district is now 13. Of them, the 72-year-old woman died, while eight others were recently discharged from the district hospital. Three others are undergoing treatment.