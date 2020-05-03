Nodal officers appointed for travel facility

District-level teams will be formed to facilitate enter-district and inter-state travel to contain the spread of Covid-19, according to a press release.

Nodal officers have been appointed for every taluk to facilitate visits of labourers, tourists, students, devotees and others stranded in the district. The nodal officers will coordinate with the district-level nodal officers and tahsildars to ensure those who are stranded safely reach their native places, added the release.

They also register those entering the district from other states and districts.

Those entering the district and moving out of the district should undergo medical tests. Only those who are healthy will be permitted for the travel, added the release.

KSRTC buses will be plied to ferry the migrants. Buses will be disinfected, while there will be social distancing inside. The nodal officers will obtain permission for the movement of buses in other districts and states, stated the release.

They will also quarantine those entering the district from outside, besides checking their health status regularly. They will also enter details of such people in Arogya Sethu app, added the release.

Following are the nodal officers: Gauribidanur (Nagesh-9448238855), Chintamani (Pankaja-8277930803), Gudibande (Somashankarappa-9449559926), Shidlaghatta (Shivakumar-9448808356), Chikkaballapur (Seetharam- 9448985412) and Bagepalli (Roopa-8277930801).