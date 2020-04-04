Kolar: Rs 2.95 cr released for medical equipment

Deputy commissioner C Satyabhama said that the district administration had released Rs 2.95 crore to health department under Calamity Relief Fund to procure ventilators and other equipment needed to treat COVID-19 positive patients.

She was speaking after launching vehicles for awareness drive against COVID-19 here on Saturday.

The district administration had kept 10 ventilators ready at R L Jalappa hospital in case of emergency. People should take precautionary measures against the novel coronavirus till May end, she said.

The DC said said that about 1,500 labourers from Chittoor in Andhra Pradesh were permitted to enter their state after they tested negative for the virus. The administration prevented the possible spread of the virus in the district as it took sufficient measures as regards these labourers.