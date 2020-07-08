KPCC urges govt to declare 2020-21 'zero' academic year

KPCC urges Karnataka government to declare 2020-21 'zero' academic year, to not allow online classes

KPCC teachers and graduates cell president R M Kuberappa has urged the government not to allow online education

Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli
Manjunath Hegde Bomnalli, Hubballi,
  • Jul 08 2020, 16:19 ist
  • updated: Jul 08 2020, 16:19 ist
Representative image. Credit: iStock

Urging the government to declare 2020-21 academic year as 'zero year', Karnataka Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) teachers and graduates cell president R M Kuberappa has urged the government not to allow online education, keeping the difficulties of rural students, and problems being faced by students, parents and teachers during the Covid-19 situation.

"Many rural areas do not have internet connection, and poor families do not have smart phones. Awareness would be created among teachers also, to ask the government to cancel online classes. The report on online education given by an experts' committee is an unscientific one, and the government should have taken teachers' consent," he said.

A teachers' delegation on this issue would be taken to the chief minister and primary & secondary education minister, Kuberappa noted, adding that schools should be reopened from next June.

Guest lecturers

Nearly 3.75 lakh guest lecturers in Karnataka, who faced hardships even otherwise, are without salary since the lockdown, he said. At least Rs 5,000 compensation per month should be given to each guest lecturer. Their service should be regularised, and age limit for recruitment should be extended by two years. If government fails to meet these demands, a plan to approach teh court is also in place, Kuberappa added

Karnataka
kpcc
online education
learning

