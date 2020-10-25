Kurubas won't snatch rights of other communities: Seer

Pontiff of the Kanaka Guru Peetha of Kaginele Niranjanananda Puri Swami on Saturday made it clear that the Kuruba community would not snatch the rights of any other community.

"Our fight for the inclusion of the community in the ST list is apolitical," he said.

Speaking to mediapersons at the Kanaka branch mutt at Belludi village in Harihar taluk, he said he would extend support to the Valmiki community's demand for rise in reservation in employment and education.

In order to draw the attention of the government to include the Kuruba community in the ST list, a padayatra would be launched from Kaginele to Bengaluru from January 15.

He said that he would walk for about 20 km every day. Besides, a massive convention of the Kuruba community would be held in Bengaluru on February 7.