Last date extended for engg courses

The government has extended the last date to pay fees for the second extended round admissions for engineering and allied courses through the Common Entrance Test (CET), keeping students from flood-hit districts in mind.

The extension was done after Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa directed authorities of Karnataka Examinations Authority (KEA) to extend the date. R Girish, Executive Director, KEA, said the last date to pay the fee has now been extended up to August 13 as against the earlier deadline of August 9.

The move comes as a relief to students in central, coastal and northern districts, where there is heavy rainfall and flooding. The schedule of the mop-up medical and dental round will, however, remain unchanged as they will have to follow the schedule by the Government of India.