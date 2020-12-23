Leopard scare hits IISc campus in Chitradurga

Leopard scare hits IISc campus in Chitradurga

  Dec 23 2020
A leopard that has been roaming in and around Indian Institute of Science (IISc) campus at Kudapura near Nayakanahatti in Challakere taluk of the district for the past one week has triggered fear among staff and teachers who are undergoing training programme.

Training programme for high school teachers has started in the new campus of IISc. However, the big cat had killed a dog on the premises of the campus a week ago and it had triggered fear in the minds of teachers and staff. They are scared to travel in two-wheelers outside the campus.

Speaking to DH, IISc Engineer Hemanth said the number of herbivorous animals including deer, peacock has increased around the campus. So, the leopard has been roaming in and around the campus to attack them. Forest department officials must capture it and help staff and teachers to overcome fear.

