Mad dog bites five children in Kalaburagi

Four were injured on Monday evening, one was bitten on Tuesday

Gururaja B R
  • Aug 11 2021, 00:12 ist
  • updated: Aug 11 2021, 00:12 ist
Doctors said the children are now out of danger. Credit: iStock

As many as five children were injured after they were bitten by a mad dog at Mominpur area of the city on Monday and Tuesday. 

Four were injured on Monday evening, one was bitten on Tuesday, of whom two sustained grievous injuries and they were being treated at GIMS. They are now out of danger. 

The dog pounced on Rihan (3) and Nabila (6) when they were playing in front of their house on Monday evening. The dog bit the head of the children and dragged them. The children were immediately admitted to a private hospital at Santraswadi.

The same dog bit two more children in the same area, injuring their hands, leg and a shoulder. Upon hearing the children screaming, people rushed out of their homes and chased away the dog. However, the dog returned on Tuesday morning and bit another child. 

Kalaburagi
Stray dog attack
Karnataka

