Mahadayi: Cong warns Sawant against meeting BSY

The Mahadayi (Mhadei in Goa) water-sharing dispute has once again has taken over public discourse in the tiny state, with the Congress now warning Chief Minister Pramod Sawant against accepting an invitation for one-on-one dialogue with Karnataka Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa for a negotiated settlement over the contentious issue.

On Tuesday, soon after Yediyurappa told reporters in Bengaluru that he was likely to travel to Goa within a week to meet Sawant to discuss the possibility of a settlement, senior state Congress leader and Leader of Opposition Digambar Kamat tweeted: “Mhadei Tribunal has already given its Award. Hence no scope for any further discussions now. Hope @goacm will act in the interest of the State @DrPramodPSawant @INCGoa @INCIndia.”

Sawant was not available for a comment on the issue.

The Union Minister for Coal and Mines, Pralhad Joshi, who is a Lok Sabha MP from Dharwad on Monday urged both chief ministers to engage in dialogue and arrive at a negotiated settlement.

“Tribunal has given its order and I think both the governments are unhappy and they have challenged award in Supreme Court. I have requested Karnataka chief minister and today I request Chief Minister of Goa to work out a negotiated settlement,” Joshi told a press conference in Panaji on Monday.

The Mahadayi river, also referred to as Mandovi in Goa, is considered lifeline in the northern parts of the coastal state. It originates in Karnataka and meets the Arabian Sea in Panaji in Goa, while briefly flowing through the territory of Maharashtra.

Last year, the Mahadayi interstate water dispute tribunal, in its award, allotted 13.42 tmc for Karnataka. Maharashtra has been allotted 1.33 tmc However, both governments have moved the Supreme Court challenging the award.