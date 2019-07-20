Mahesh defends allegations against Vishwanath

Tourism Minister Sa Ra Mahesh on Saturday defended his allegation against JD(S) rebel MLA A H Vishwanath and challenged him to prove the allegations are false in the session.

Speaking to reporters here, Mahesh defended his allegations made during motion of confidence in the Karnataka Legislative Assembly. Mahesh had alleged that the Vishwanath was sold for BJP for Rs 28 crore. Mahesh said, “Let Vishwanath prove my allegations are false at the Assembly. I will resign on the spot and will quit politics.”

Vishwanath, who sold for BJP, has lost his strength to participate in the Assembly session. “If you have a conscience then attend the session on Monday and prove the allegations are false. Mahesh said Vishwanath has claimed of filing defamation case against him. But, there is no provisions to file a case for the debate in assembly session but he can question it on the floor of the assembly.

Reverting to Vishwanath’s statement on Mahesh said, “I was a developer and it was my business. I have faced four elections from K R Nagar segment and elected for thrice. What source you had to spend on elections. How did you get money to face nine elections,” he questioned.

CM will prove majority

Mahesh expressed confidence on the Chief Minister Kumaraswamy and said he will prove the majority on Monday.

The CM was well aware of Operation Kamala before he left for America to attend a programme organised by Vokkaliga Parishat of America.