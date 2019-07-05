Malavalli JD(S) MLA tries to assault Cong worker

The battle of one-upmanship between the MLA K Annadani of JD(S) and former Congress MLA P M Narendraswamy turned ugly on Friday when the incumbent legislator tried to hit a Congress worker with a coconut.

The incident occurred during the groundbreaking ceremony of a development work in the taluk. Annadani tried to hit a Congress worker after a few workers of the grand old party tried to stop him from performing the ritual.

It may be mentioned that the groundbreaking puja for the polytechnic was done by former chief minister Siddaramaiah, when Narendraswamy was MLA. Irked over Annadani performing puja for the same work, Congress workers created ruckus at the venue.

However, Annadani continued with the rituals amid opposition. At this juncture, Congress workers picked a quarrel with their JD(S) counterparts. When his efforts to pacify the agitating Congress workers failed, Annadani lost his cool and tried to hit a Congress worker with a coconut. Police intervened and and stopped the MLA from assaulting the Congress worker.

Annadani said, “Though the polytechnic was approved during the previous government, I performed puja as it was an auspicious day. Congress workers are creating problems intentionally.”

In a similar incident earlier, Annadani participated in the groundbreaking ceremony of Ambedkar Bhavan, drawing flak from the Congress.