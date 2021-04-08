Mangaluru security guard wins Rs 1 crore lottery

Kutti was one of the five lucky winners of Rs 1 crore bumper prize

Harsha
Harsha, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  Apr 08 2021
  • updated: Apr 09 2021, 05:15 ist
Representative Image. Credit: iStock Photo

A 65-year-old security guard, who purchased a lottery ticket in Kerala, has won the bumper prize of Rs 1 crore. 

Moideen Kutti, a security guard at a commercial-cum-residential complex in Thokkattu, was purchasing the Kerala government’s ‘Bhagyamitra’ lottery tickets at regular intervals. On April 4, Kutti had obtained a loan of Rs 500 from Ravi, a tailor, for buying a lottery ticket priced at Rs 100 at a shop in Uppala in Kasargod district in Kerala.

Kutti was one of the five lucky winners of Rs 1 crore bumper prize. His three children, wife and Ravi were also elated, sources added.

