1,01,549 adolescents to be vaccinated in Dakshina Kannada

Dakshina Kannada Deputy Commissioner Dr Rajendra K V directed officials from the health and family welfare department to vaccinate 1,01,549 adolescents in the age group of 15 to 18 years across the district from January 3.

He said vaccination teams in PHCs should make arrangements to administer Covaxin to students in schools and colleges.

A list of students studying in schools, colleges, ITIs, Polytechnic and other educational institutions for vaccination camps should be prepared with help of the education department and PU department, he said.

Before administering vaccines, meetings with the parents and guardians of adolescents should be convened in schools to appraise them on the vaccination schedule, said the deputy commissioner.

He directed District Officer of Minority Welfare Anjanappa to create awareness on the benefit of taking the Covid-19 vaccines.

Chairing a separate meeting on PM’s 15-point programme, the deputy commissioner said that officials should ensure that the timetable of annual exams of Madrasa education and SSLC exams do not clash.

The youth from the minority communities should avail the benefits of the department’s skill development programmes. Awareness should be created on the same, he added.

DHO Dr Kishore Kumar and others were also present.