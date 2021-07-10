11 arrested for gambling in Virajpet

DHNS
DHNS, Virajpet,
  • Jul 10 2021, 22:38 ist
  • updated: Jul 10 2021, 23:02 ist

The police arrested 11 people on the charges of gambling, at a house owned by Zakeer, on KSRTC Road, in Virajpet.

Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid and arrested 11 people and seized Rs 22,500 in cash. A case has been registered.

Gambling
Police Raid
Virajpet

