11 arrested for gambling in Virajpet

The police arrested 11 people on the charges of gambling, at a house owned by Zakeer, on KSRTC Road, in Virajpet.
Acting on a tip-off, the police conducted the raid and arrested 11 people and seized Rs 22,500 in cash. A case has been registered.
