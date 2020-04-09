13 admitted to isolation wards in Udupi

Thirteen people were admitted to isolation wards in Udupi on Thursday, while six were admitted for symptoms of SARI (severe acute respiratory infection), seven had symptoms of COVID-19.

As many as 30 swab samples were collected in the district.The results for 33 samples are pending. As many as 165 people are under home quarantine.

A total of 55 people were quarantined in hospitals and 36 have been discharged from hospital quarantine. Out of the 321 samples collected, 285 samples have tested negative for COVID-19 till now.

A total of 2,072 people were screened in the district for COVID-19 so far. Only three COVID-19 positive cases were reported in the district till Thursday.