As a precautionary measure, 13 labourers were quarantined in BCM hostel in Virajpet town, starting from Thursday.

Tahsildar Nandish said that the labourers had come from Periyapattana and Hunsur areas, to work in the road construction work in Irpu Falls of the taluk.

"Following complaints by the villagers, 13 labourers were quarantined," he added.