Several initiatives will be taken to make University College, at Hampankatta in Mangaluru, a model institution, Mangalore University Vice Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya said.

He was speaking to media at Ravindra Kala Bhavan, on the University College premises, on Sunday.

Yadapadithaya said that the initiatives include construction of 8 additional classrooms, an art gallery and museum, modular kitchen and dining hall, yoga therapy centre and a unit of Univeristy’s publication and sales division ‘Prasaranga’ will be set up at the University College campus. Digitisation of the college library will also be taken up, he added.

150th anniversary

The vice chancellor further stated that the 150th anniversary celebrations of University College will be marked by a formal programme on the College premises on February 6 at 10.30 am. Dharmasthala Dharmadhikari D Veerendra Heggade will inaugurate the function and will release a souvenir, he added.

Karnataka Circle Chief Postmaster General Charles Lobo will release a special postal cover to mark the special occasion.

Minister for Muzrai, Fisheries, Ports and Inland transport Kota Srinivasa Poojary and others will be the chief guests.

Former MP Veerappa Moily, Century Builders Managing Director P Dayananda Pai and Archaeological Survey of India Superintending Archaeologist Dr Shivakant Bajpai will be the special invitees. Mangalore University Vice-Chancellor Prof P S Yadapadithaya will preside. An exhibition, organised jointly by the University College and the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI), will be inaugurated on the same day at 10.20 am. A get together of old students will be held from 2.30 pm to 5 pm. Old students and the present students of the University College and University Evening College will perform cultural programs from 5 pm to 7 pm, the vice chancellor said.

Established in 1868, University College completed 150 years in 2018. However, the anniversary celebrations could not be held in the same year, owing to various reasons. University College Principal Dr Uday Kumar M A and Alumni Association President Col Sharath Bhandary were present.