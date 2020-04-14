2 arrested for spreading inflammatory messages

2 arrested for spreading inflammatory messages

DHNS
DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Apr 14 2020, 21:54 ist
  • updated: Apr 14 2020, 22:58 ist

The city police on Tuesday arrested two youths for allegedly spreading inflammatory messages against the prime minister and home minister on social media.

The arrested are Muhammed Ilyas and Abdul Basheer. During interrogation, the accused had confessed that they were the members of PFI/ SDPI.

“The accused also revealed about a bigger network being involved in spreading hate messages. Our cyber team is tracking all the culprits, including those sitting across the borders,” Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said.

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

DH Newsletter Privacy Policy Get top news in your inbox daily
GET IT
Two arrested
Comments (+)

What's Brewing

Hockey India postpones all national championships

Hockey India postpones all national championships

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

India extends ban on air travel till May 3

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Trump hints at consequences for China's misinformation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

Lockdown continues but some places may see relaxation

 