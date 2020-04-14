2 arrested for spreading inflammatory messages

The city police on Tuesday arrested two youths for allegedly spreading inflammatory messages against the prime minister and home minister on social media.

The arrested are Muhammed Ilyas and Abdul Basheer. During interrogation, the accused had confessed that they were the members of PFI/ SDPI.

“The accused also revealed about a bigger network being involved in spreading hate messages. Our cyber team is tracking all the culprits, including those sitting across the borders,” Mangaluru Commissioner of Police Dr P S Harsha said.