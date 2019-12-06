2 children among four injured in explosion

Four inmates of a house in Bettampalli, in Puttur rural police station limits, including a mother and her two children sustained injuries in an explosion that took place during the preparation of crude explosives on Thursday evening.

Police sources said 85-year-old Kepu Gowda and his son Balakrishna (54) had somehow managed to lay hands on raw materials to make crude explosives. These crude explosives were meant to kill wild animals destroying their crop.

During the preparation, an explosion occurred and Balakrishna who sustained serious injuries was shifted to a private hospital in Mangaluru.

Balakrishna’s sister-in-law Vedavathy, her children Karthik and Monisha also suffered injuries and had to be hospitalised in Puttur. A case was registered at Puttur rural police station and the police are investigating further.