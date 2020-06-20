367 students from Kerala to write SSLC exam in Karnataka

Dakshina Kannada district administration has taken measures to ferry 367 students from Kerala studying in various schools in Karnataka to their SSLC examination centres from June 25 to July 4, said DK Deputy Commissioner Sindhu B Rupesh.

Since the lockdown, the movement of the public at border areas was prohibited. Even parents having own vehicles cannot drop their children at the examination centres. Private school buses had been dispatched to the border areas to ferry students, residing in Kerala, to the examination centres.

The department of public instruction had sent hall tickets to SSLC students residing in Kerala via WhatsApp.

“For those who had not received the hall tickets, arrangements had been made to hand over the hall tickets to students through nodal officer at the border areas on the day of examinations,” said sources.

The students have to produce hall tickets at the check post in order to enter Karnataka at the designated points, the DC added.