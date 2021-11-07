40-year-old grenades found in Dakshina Kannada

40-year-old grenades found in Dakshina Kannada

In his complaint, Poojary alleged that miscreants placed the grenades "for causing harm"

Naina J A
Naina J A, DHNS, Mangaluru,
  • Nov 07 2021, 11:53 ist
  • updated: Nov 07 2021, 11:53 ist
Five grenades were found at Ilanthila in Uppinangady police station jurisdiction. Credit: Uppinangady Police

About 40-year-old grenades were found at Ilanthila in Belthangady taluk.

"We are investigating where they came from," Dakshina Kannada SP Rishikesh Sonawane said.

It was Jayakumar Poojary who had come across the grenades near a fence, while he was walking towards his house on Sunday evening.

Being an ex-serviceman, he kept them near his yard before informing the police fearing an explosion may hurt wild animals or the general public.

In his complaint, Poojary alleged that miscreants placed the grenades "for causing harm".

During the investigation, the police realised that the grenades were 40-year-old. The investigation is in progress, said the SP.

The Uppinangady Police have registered a case.

Check out latest videos from DH:

Deccan Herald News now on Telegram - Click here to subscribe

Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Dailymotion | YouTube

Mangaluru
Karnataka
India News
grenade
Dakshina Kannada

Related videos

What's Brewing

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

3,000 miles from Glasgow, polar bears face the future

DH Toon: World doesn't have enough for everyone's greed

DH Toon: World doesn't have enough for everyone's greed

Plumbing the dark depths

Plumbing the dark depths

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Should I sell 10% of Tesla stock? Musk asks followers

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

Caught between cancer & Covid-19

 