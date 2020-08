A 45-year-old man charred to death after he came in contact with a high tension wire at Ninthikallu in Kalleri of Sullia taluk on Tuesday.

The deceased is identified as Umesh, son of Maithadka Thimmappa Gowda. He was an electrician by profession.

The mishap occurred when he was travelling to his house from his wife’s place in Alkabe in Balpa in the wee hours of Tuesday.