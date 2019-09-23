60 civic workers less in Udupi CMC: Raghupathi Bhat

MLA Raghupathi Bhat on Monday said that there is a need to bring a change in the mindset of people to maintain cleanliness and hygiene.

Speaking after inaugurating the Civic Workers’ Day programme (Pourakarmikara Dinacharane) organised by the City Municipal Council here, he said,

“Sanitation is need of the hour as many people visit the district. Awareness should be created on keeping our surroundings and the environment clean as the mere implementation of laws will not yield any results.”

Bhat said there should be a sufficient number of civic workers in the city. “I would take up the issue with the chief minister. Civic workers play a major role in keeping the city clean and hygienic,” he stressed.

He said the ratio of civic workers and population in Udupi CMC is in the ratio 1:700 and it is unscientific.

He said Deputy Commissioner G Jagadeesh is also aware of the issue. “There is a shortage of 60 civic workers in Udupi CMC limits. There should be 280 sanitation workers according to the scientific ratio. As many were terminated some time ago, there are only 190 workers to clean the 900 km road stretch in Udupi city. The deputy commissioner has promised to initiate the process of filling up vacant Pourakarmika posts,” he added.

He urged the civic workers not to have inferiority complex about the work they do. As the soldiers are respected for their bravery in keeping the country safe, the sanitation workers are respected for their hard work in keeping the streets clean. The day is observed to mark their sincere work and commitments towards maintaining hygienic conditions, he stressed.

Civic workers were felicitated on the occasion. Prior to the programme, a health checkup camp was held for civic workers. Doctors from Kasturba Hospital, Manipal, conducted the health camp.