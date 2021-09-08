82% vaccination achieved in Kodagu, says DC

Kodagu Deputy Commissioner Charulata Somal said that 82% vaccination has been achieved in the district against Covid-19 and the officials are now working towards the target of 100% vaccination.

The deputy commissioner paid a visit to the Community Health Centre in Napoklu on Wednesday and gathered information from the officials.

As there is a positivity rate of more than 2% in the district, all possible efforts are being made to contain the spread of Covid-19 infection, she said.

Charulata Somal said that there has been no case of the Nipah virus in the district so far.

However, all possible precautionary measures have been taken at the district borders, she added.

She also warned of initiating strict measures against those who unnecessarily travel to Kerala.

When the issue of the shortage of medical staff and doctors was brought to the notice of the deputy commissioner, she assured to do the needful.

On behalf of the general public, Gram Panchayat member Machetira Kushu Kushalappa and others requested the deputy commissioner to take steps to clear the encroachment of the land belonging to Government PU College. The DC assured them that she will look into the same.

Visiting the Nadakatcheri office, Charulata Somal inspected the working of the revenue department. She later visited the vaccination centre at Government Model Primary School.

Madikeri tahsildar Mahesh, medical officer Dr Chethan and others were present.