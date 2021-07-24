92 students of COPS pass with distinction

Coorg Public School (COPS) has achieved 100% results in the ICSE examinations.

Out of 93 students who appeared for the exams, 92 have scored a distinction and one passed with first class.

Ishaana Poonacha K is the proud topper of the school with 98.5%.

Yuvika Appaiah scored 98% and bagged second place, and the third position is shared by four students with 97.6% - Shreehari B P, Hiren M P, Ananya Hiremath and Prarthana H M.

Thirty students in Biology, 23 in Geography, 17 in English paper-2, 15 in Physical Education and nine in Computer Applications have scored full marks.

Fourteen students have achieved the unique distinction of scoring Grade 1 in all the subjects, stated a release.