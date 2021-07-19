A S Ponnanna visits Koyanadu vented dam

Following complaints by the local residents, KPCC spokesperson A S Ponnanna paid a visit to the vented dam being constructed at Koyanadu.

Speaking on the occasion, he urged the concerned officials to ensure that the people in the region are not disturbed by the project.

Earlier, he visited the place of landslide in Madenadu.

Ponnanna also distributed food kits to Asha and Anganwadi workers and specially-abled people.

He said that the Congress party is doing the works which are to be done by the government, for the sake of the people.

The party has always been ready for the service of people, he said.

Congress social media district president Suraj Hosuru recalled that in order to provide better road connectivity, Ponnanna had initiated road works in Chembu village at his own cost.

Free ambulance facility and oxygen supply were also facilitated for those who are in need. A borewell was drilled in Maldare by Ponnanna. More than 12,000 food kits were provided in Kodagu, he added.

Around 300 food kits were provided in Sampaje.

District Congress Committee president Dharmaja Uttappa, block Congress president Ismail, leaders Kolyada Girish, Neravanda Umesh and others were present.