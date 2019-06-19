Abuse of doctors at Wenlock: 2 arrested

Mangaluru south police arrested two people on Wednesday on the charges of abusing doctors and para medical staff alleging delay in treating an accident victim at Wenlock Hospital on June 17.

The arrested are Deekshith, a resident of Kankanady, and Nithin Poojary of Farangipet. They have been produced before the court which in turn remanded them in judicial custody.

It is said that Dhanush Shetty had met with an accident at Ambedkar Circle in the wee hours of Monday. The doctors who had examined him had suggested a scan. But even after 45 minutes, the ambulance was not available to take him for scanning.

The duo who accompanied the victim abused the doctors and videographed the incident of hurling abuses and uploaded it on social media.

Following the incident, hospital superintendent Dr Rajeshwari Devi filed a complaint to police.

The police have booked cases under IPC section 504 and section 3 and 4 of Karnataka Prohibition of Violence against Medicare Service Personnel and Damage to Property in Medicare Service Institutions Act.