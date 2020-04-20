‘Adhere to lockdown guidelines strictly’

Sadasmitha Foundation of Union Minister D V Sadananda Gowda handed over PPE kits, masks and sanitisers worth Rs 5 lakh to the Kodagu Institute of Medical Sciences on Monday.

There were 40 PPE kits, 200 masks and 200 sanitisers.

MLA K G Bopaiah handed over the kits to the authorities. Speaking on the occasion, he said all people had supported in checking the spread of coronavirus in Kodagu.

The lockdown guidelines should be strictly followed till May 3.

As per the wish of Sadananada Gowda, masks, sanitisers and PPE kits have been supplied to the medical fraternity of the district.

He appealed to the people to stay at home till lockdown curbs are lifted. People should follow social distancing norm while going out for purchase of essential commodities.

Demands action

Bopaiah said MLA Zameer Ahmmed was directly responsible for the untoward incident that occurred at Padarayanapura in Bengaluru.

The incident was a pre-planned act and he should be booked under Goonda Act. The government should not show any soft corner towards the miscreants who were responsible for the incident.

Helpline

For the benefit of senior citizens and physically challenged persons, the district administration has opened a helpline which will function round-the-clock. People can dial 08272- 221215 for assistance, said Deputy Commissioner Annies Kanmani Joy.