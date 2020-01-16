Admar Mutt is all set for 32nd Paryaya cycle

Admar Mutt junior seer Eshapriya Theertha Swami is all set to take over the reins of Krishna Mutt during the 250th Paryayotsava, scheduled to be held on January 17 and 18.

Its uniqueness lies in the fact that the Admar Mutt ushers in the new Paryaya cycle (32nd).

The paryaya of outgoing seer Vidyadheesha Theertha Swami of Palimaru Mutt, Admar’s dwandwa (associate) mutt, marks the end of the cycle of eight mutts.

Under the system initiated by the Madhwa philosopher and saint Madwacharya, the seers of Ashta mutts would take turns to worship Lord Krishna every two months. Seer Vadiraja (1481-1601) ended the system and introduced the system of running the temple administration once in two years. The tradition of ‘Biennial Paryaya’ began in 1522.

In the Admar Mutt’s ‘Acharya Parampara’, senior seer Vishwapriya Theertha Swami is the 32nd pontiff and Eshapriya Swami will be the 33rd ‘peetadhipati’.

Two paryayas

The present Admar Mutt Paryaya marks the culmination of the celebration for the fourth century, which itself adds to the significance of the ritual. Admar senior pontiff Vishwapriya Theertha Swami, who had performed two Paryayas, had announced that his junior will ascend the ‘Sarvajna Peeta’.

With the Pura Pravesha of the seer Eshapriya Swami, the paryaya celebrations have gained momentum.

Admar Mutt has been specially decorated with paddy grains, reminding viewers of a bygone rustic culture. Kanaka Gopura, built during the previous Paryaya of Admar senior seer (2004-06) has been decked with lights.

No plastic

The Paryaya celebrations will be plastic-free this year. No plastic had been used for the ‘gopura’, and welcome arch.

Around 800 ‘Goodudeepas’ had been installed from Car Street to Jodukatte, said Srikrishna Seva Balaga member Govindaraj.

Krishna Temple, Madhwa Sarovara, Anantheshwara and Chandramouleshwara Temples and Ashta Mutts have been decked up with lights for the celebrations.