Aid worth Rs 2.33 crore distributed

DHNS
DHNS, Udupi,
  • Mar 14 2022, 23:19 ist
  • updated: Mar 14 2022, 23:34 ist

Aid worth Rs 2.33 crore were distributed by the Dakshina Kannada and Udupi Fish Marketing Federation in Malpe. 

Scholarships for students and financial assistance for cooperative societies and others were distributed.

G Shankar Family Trust proprietor G Shankar said that the federation has been doing good work. 

Federation president Yashpal Suvarna said a part of the profit from the federation is used for social service. Aid worth Rs 3.65 crore was disbursed in DK and Udupi.  

MLA Raghupathi Bhat and others were present. 

