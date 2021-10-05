‘Ajna Muhurtha’ held ahead of Theerthodbhava

Various religious rituals were held in Bhagamandala, as a part of ‘Ajna Muhurtha’, ahead of the Theerthodbhava at Talacauvery.

‘Kattu Vidhisuva Karya’ ritual was held in Bhagamandala on Monday.

The Takka heads and priests of Bhagandeshwara Temple and Talacauvery Temple went to the residence of Ravi Hebbar and cut a banana bunch, as per the tradition.

Later, a procession, accompanied by ‘Nadaswara’ music, was taken to Bhagandeshwara Temple.

Ban on sale of meat

As a part of the Cauvery fair, felling trees, consumption of meat and fish and carrying out any kind of violence is banned.

The sale of meat and fish in Bhagamandala has been banned in Bhagamandala Gram Panchayat limits till October 17. A notice in this regard has been issued by the Gram Panchayat.

Gram Panchayat vice president Hosuru Satish Kumar has requested the people to cooperate and respect the religious sentiments of devotees.

The ritual of placing the ‘Akshaya Patre’ will be held at 12.05 pm on October 14, on the auspicious hour of ‘Dhanur Lagna’ and the ‘Kanike Dabbi’ will be placed at 1.25 am on the same day.

Bhagandeshwara Temple Takka Head Appaji, Talacauvery Temple Takka Head Kodi Motaiah, executive officer Krishnappa, leaders Ravi Hebbar and Gowda Samaja president Kudupaje Palangappa took part, among villagers.