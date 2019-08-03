Akshara Dasoha workers demand minimum wages

Demanding minimum wages, the members of Akshara Dasoha scheme staged a protest in Chikkamagaluru on Saturday.

The protesters demanded minimum wages instead of honorarium.

Other demands are the security of employment, PF and ESI facilities for the workers.

In addition, a pension of Rs 3,000 should be paid. The mid-day meals should not be privatised, they added.

They said 1.8 lakh mid-day meal workers are working under the Akshara Dasoha scheme in primary and high schools for the last 17 years. The cook is paid Rs 2,700 and assistants are paid Rs 2,600 per month.

“We are devoid of any facilities from the government,” they complained.