‘All Covid infected in Udupi dist will be discharged in 12 days’

District In-charge Minister Basavaraj Bommai said all the Covid-19 infected in Udupi district will be discharged in the next 10 to 12 days. The recovery rate is high in the district.

Out of 946 cases that were reported in the district, 908 had interstate travel history from Mumbai and other parts of Maharashtra, which accounts for 97% of the total infected. Only 1.3% of the cases were from local areas, the minister told reporters in Udupi.

There are 350 institutional quarantine centres in which 12,530 outsiders were quarantined in the district. More tests are conducted daily when compared to other districts in the state, he added.

Reacting to the demand of elected representatives on home quarantine for those arriving from outside the district, the minister said that he will talk to the chief minister and chief secretary over the issue.

However, with complete home quarantine, the district will have a major risk, he opined.

He said that an SOP should be framed exclusively for home quarantine for those arriving from outside the state. Village task forces will be made active to monitor those in home quarantine. There is sufficient medical equipment like PPEs and N95/triple layered masks.

The district lab for Covid will become functional in 10-12 days and the facilities available in two hospitals in Kundapur and Karkala will be improved to handle Covid crisis.

The minister lauded the district for managing the spike in Covid cases.