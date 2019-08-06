Allow sand extraction, Udupi MLA urges DC

MLA Raghupathi Bhat has urged the deputy commissioner to take measures after convening a meeting of the seven-member committee to allow sand extraction in the district.

In a press release, the MLA stated that he had approached the chief minister over problems with regard to sand mining in the district.

“Chief Minister B S Yediyurappa has assured me that he will find a solution to the impediments in allowing sand extraction in Udupi district for the next 10 months,” he said. He added that the chief minister had issued a circular which had clear directions. “Additional restrictions in the documents that have received clearance as per CRZ norms, are removed,” he added. He urged the DC to permit licence holders to extract sand at the earliest.