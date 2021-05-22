Ambedkar Yuvaka Sangha alleges land encroachment

DHNS
DHNS, Shanivarasanthe,
  • May 22 2021, 00:09 ist
  • updated: May 22 2021, 00:47 ist

Ambedkar Yuvaka Sangha president M N Manjunath, members M S Veerendra, Bharat, Yogesh, Dilip Kumar, Subrahmanya, Vishwanath, Pawan, Kumaraswamy, Manjunath and villagers have alleged that 162 acres of land on survey number 21/1 in Madre village of Dundalli Gram Panchayat limits has been encroached by some influential people. 

The alleged encroachers have converted the land into a coffee plantation, they said.

In a press statement, the members stated that 30 acres out of the encroached land, was sanctioned for the sites meant for the housing of Dalit families.

"Even though a survey of the land has been ordered, the concerned officials have not conducted the survey so far. Memorandums submitted to the tahsildar and the assistant commissioner have borne no fruit," they said.

Even after Kodlipet hobli revenue officer Manu Kumar had issued a notice to the alleged encroachers to clear the encroachment, the accused have planted coffee saplings, without paying heed to the notice, members of Ambedkar Yuvaka Sangha alleged and urged the district administration to clear the encroachment and provide the 30-acre land to the houseless Dalit families, after conducting a survey.

Ambedkar Yuvaka Sangha
alleges
Encroachment
Kodagu

