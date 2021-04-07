Anjaneya Temple in Nandipura beckons devotees

The temple of Lord Udbhava Anjaneya Swamy, which remained undiscovered for hundreds of years, was unearthed by the devotees a decade ago and was renovated at a cost of about Rs 20 lakh.

The temple, inaugurated in February, is getting ready for the 'Mandala Puja'.

The Anjaneya Temple is only half a km away from Kodlipet.

Ten years ago, a boulder was found immersed in a marsh near Nandipura village.

After the people saw a woman with a child trying to light a lamp near the boulder, the villagers closely investigated the boulder and found an image of Lord Anjaneya on the boulder.

K P Pravin, an agriculturist from the region, with the support of his friends, cleaned the area around the boulder and constructed a small temple ('gudi') on the boulder.

The puja started eventually and as the years progressed, regular prayers were offered to the presiding deity, Lord Anjaneya Swamy.

Special prayers are offered during Hanuma Jayanti.

During the renovation of the temple, sculptor Varaprasad from Kodlipet visited the temple and promised to sculpt a new idol of Lord Anjaneya. A monolith found at Heggadadevana Kote was selected for preparing the idol. The idol became ready at a cost of Rs 20 lakh, with the support of the villagers.

The monolithic idol is 12.5 foot tall. The temple is one of its kind, according to the villagers.

The original 'Udbhava Murthy' of Lord Anjaneya, is also unique, said, K P Pravin, a villager and agriculturist.

Facilities of water, light, road and vehicle parking have now been made at the temple.

Puja is being offered to the lord every Wednesday and Saturday. Devotees from Yasaluru, Kerodi, Aiguru and surrounding villages visit the temple.

Another speciality of the temple is a 12.5-foot tall scaffolding built behind the temple, to facilitate the devotees to perform ablutions to the lord.