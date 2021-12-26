'Anti-conversion Bill will be implemented through ordinance'

Social Welfare Minister Kota Srinivas Poojary said if the BJP government lacks a majority in the Legislative Council to pass the Karnataka Protection of Right to Freedom of Religion Bill, then it will be implemented through an ordinance.

Speaking to reporters in Mangaluru, he said that the Anti-conversion Bill was tabled effectively in the Legislative Assembly.

Once the newly elected MLCs take the oath, the government will get a majority and will be able to pass the bill in the council in the next session, he said.

"If we fail to get a majority, then it will be passed through an ordinance. Everyone should welcome the Anti-conversion Bill. Conversion is not restricted to one caste or religion. The bill ensures that none of the people face any injustice. There is a need to put an end to forceful marriage as well," he added.

The minister said that those who oppose the bill are opposing it for political purposes.

Indirectly, they are in favour of the bill, he added.