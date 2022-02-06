Arecanut fibre pole a boon to farmers in coastal districts

Pingara Horticulture Farmers’ Producer Company Limited, a farmer producer organisation (FPO) launched in 2017-18, in Vitla, is all set to form an eight-member team to help arecanut growers harvest their crop without climbing arecanut trees but by using ‘Carbon fibre doti’ (Carbon fibre arecanut harvesting pole).

“Pingara Horticulture Farmers’ Producer Company Limited is the first FPO in Dakshina Kannada district to train and form a team that will carry out preventive spraying and harvesting of arecanut bunches with the help of Doti,” says columnist and Adike Patrike Editor Shree Padre who has been popularising arecanut harvesting pole in coastal districts, including Kasargod district in Kerala.

Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of Pingara FPO Pradeep told DH that after the screening of applications they will shortlist 20 youth and train them in multiple uses of Doti. In the first phase, a team with eight members will help farmers in Bantwal to carry out spraying and harvesting of arecanut bunches with help of Dotis.

Pingara in the past had also reached out to arecanut growers by renting out farm equipment, Pradeep recollected.

Incidentally, Pingara FPO was inspired by the Doti training workshops organised by Tyagli Gramagala Seva Sahkari Sangha Limited, Yaddali Society, Totgars’ Cooperative Sale Society in Uttara Kannada district for the past three years.

The main resource person in these workshops R G Hegde from Muroor-Kallabbe village in Uttara Kannada district told DH that he had personally trained 45 unemployed youth on the effective handling of Doti.

Hegde says three years ago, like many farmers, he too was forced to have a relook at the alternatives when climbers fell from trees and lost their lives or were bedridden for life.

The youth were not attracted to harvesting arecanut due to the risks involved, he added.

“With the help of my friends who were welders the fibre arecanut pole was simplified. I initially used Doti for preventive spraying before using it for harvesting arecanut bunches,” he said.

“The arecanut pole, due to the efforts of Shree Padre, became highly popular among farmers as it doubled productivity and minimised losses,” said retired political science lecturer and farmer from Belthangady taluk Subrahmanya Bhat Kailaru.

A labourer I employ uses a 55-ft long Doti (which can reach upto a maximum height of 90 ft) harvests 60 quintals of arecanut within four to five days.

“I am saving Rs 30,000 to Rs 40,000 during every harvest season,” he adds.

“Doti is a boon as it has reduced many problems of farmers. It is a win-win situation for all,” says Bhat who also uses Doti to harvest tender coconut and jackfruits.

Manjunath, who was trained by Hegde, says on average he harvests 500 to 700 arecanut bunches per day. Each bunch fetches him a price in the range of Rs 6 to Rs 8.

Manjunath who had availed a loan of Rs 80,000 to buy a Doti, succeeded in clearing it within three weeks.

Doti also inspired a contractor Vishwanath Bhat from Uttara Kannada district to set up teams and take over the entire responsibility from harvesting to processing (boiling) arecanut in plantations facing acute shortage of labourers.

“The results of the initiatives that are demand-driven are always encouraging,” stresses Padre and adds that simple Doti is reducing migration of youth from villages to cities.

“Going by the trend within two years, all homes in villages, like Muroor-Kallabbe village in Uttara Kannada district, will be having a Doti,” declares Padre.