Artificial water tanks quench thirst of wild animals

To quench the thirst of wild animals inside the forest, National Environment Care Federation (NECF) in association with like-minded people and the forest department has constructed 8 low-cost artificial water tanks at Siddapura, Shankaranarayana and other forest areas during this summer.

“With water bodies going dry in summer, animals venture out of the forest leading to increased conflicts between the wild animals and humans. The artificial tank is located in a place close to the plantation of our members, so that water from the plantation can be pumped into the tank by extending the pipeline. After constructing the tank, many animals, including wild boar, Indian Gaur, 35 deers have started visiting the tank to quench thirst in Siddapura area,” Shashidhar Shetty, General Secretary NECF told DH.

The water tanks are constructed using pre-cast ring used for the well. Cement is laid at the bottom of the ring to help in storing the water.

“Next year, we are planning to construct at least 20 such tanks in Bajpe, Shishila, Subrahmanya with the help of the forest department. Mangaluru Regional Forest Officer (RFO) has shown keen interest in implementing five to six such tanks in Bajpe area which has reported regular sightings of Indian Gaurs,” he added.

Shetty said Jayakara Poojary, a mason from Arekallu in Shankaranarayana, was asked to construct the water tanks by the NECF and forest department officials. Inspired by the work, he on his own had constructed four similar tanks in Shankaranarayana range forest jurisdiction during the lockdown period. “The wild animals were straying into the villages, located on the periphery of the forest, for drinking water during summer. After the construction of water tanks, the animals drink water from the tank and return to the forest,” Jayakar Poojary said.

The water tanks have been constructed in such a way that there is no wastage of water and lasts for long. The water to these tanks are filled once in two days, added Poojary. Jayakar also received help from his children in constructing the tank. Using the pushcart, they supplied water while constructing it. Now, deers, Indian Gaurs, wild boars, peacocks and monkeys have started visiting these tanks. "It gives a kind of satisfaction looking at the wild animals quenching their thirst and returning to their habitat,” Jayakar said.

Many more people had been inspired by Jayakar. "People had called me and asked me to construct 15 similar water tanks at their cost,” he said.