Assailants of Abdul Jaleel will be nabbed at the earliest: Karnataka CM Basavaraj Bommai

Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai said that the assailants of Abdul Jaleel who was hacked to death in Surathkal on Saturday, will be nabbed at the earliest.

Speaking to reporters at the Mangaluru International Airport (MIA) here on Sunday , he said that the investigation will bring out the background , motive behind the murder and also the truth.

“The police have been working efficiently in investigating the case. The cremation of the body was conducted peacefully after the postmortem. It is an unfortunate incident that should not have taken place. There is progress in the investigation into the case. I am confident that all culprits will be nabbed by the police at the earliest," he said.

“I appeal to people of Dakshina Kannada and Udupi districts not to heed to rumours. Do not give an opportunity for breach of peace in society by spreading rumours. There is a need for unity and trust among people. The police will probe the case independently without any pressure. We will take action against the accused , whoever it is,” Bommai said.

To a query on the ‘action, reaction inevitable’ remark that Bommai made in Mangaluru in 2021 on the repeated moral policing and other communal incidents, the CM said “Any activity that leads to violence in society needs to be stopped. There is no question of ‘action, reaction’ when it comes to someone committing an offence. If we divert a case, then the actual cause will be lost," he said.